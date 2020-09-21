Dynamo transfer F Elis to Portugal's Boavista

The Houston Dynamo announced the transfer of forward Alberth Elis to Portugal’s Boavista on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 12, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis (17) looks to control the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles FC at BBVA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 24-year-old Honduran has been a mainstay for the Dynamo since 2017, tallying 34 goals and 27 assists in 88 MLS matches. He had four goals and three assists in six games (four starts) in 2020.

“All of us at the club would like to wish Alberth nothing but the best as he takes on this next step in his career to pursue his dream of playing in Europe,” Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said in a news release. “We are very proud to have brought Alberth here as a young player and helped him develop and grow. ... He will go down as one of the best players in the history of our club.”

Elis said farewell to Dynamo supporters and teammates in a social media post on Saturday.

“This time wearing the orange shirt has been a very important time for me as a player,” he wrote. .”.. I say goodbye with much affection and respect to all the fans of Houston Dynamo, thanking you for all the love you gave me from the first day I arrived at the club. Thank you for making me feel at home.”

He joins a Boavista club that finished 12th last season in Portugal’s top flight. The team recently acquired fullback Reggie Cannon from FC Dallas.

Elis also has scored 10 international goals in 42 caps with Honduras.

His contract with Houston was set to expire at the end of this season.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the Dynamo said in addition to the transfer fee received for Elis, the MLS club will also retain a future sell-on percentage along with performance-based add-on incentives.

