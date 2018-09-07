Jermaine Jones retires from soccer

Former United States national team member Jermaine Jones announced his retirement from professional soccer on his Instagram account on Friday.

Football - United States of America v Colombia - International Friendly - Craven Cottage, London, England - 14/11/14 Jermaine Jones of the United States of America Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Alan Walter

The 36-year-old Jones also played for three Major League Soccer teams during his 18-year career.

“After 18 years I say good bye,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “I have a clear vision, after I had a couple of months to concentrate on what comes next!!! THANKS to all my teammates, coaches and clubs who stuck with me & believed in me through all of the years.

Jun 25, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; United States midfielder Jermaine Jones (13) reacts against Colombia during the third place match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

“And a special thanks to all the fans who supported me all the way. See you all soon!!! Good luck for the game today.”

Jones, a midfielder, earned 69 caps with the national team and scored four goals. One of his tallies came in the 2014 World Cup against Portugal, a match that ended in a 2-2 tie.

Jones played with six overseas clubs before joining the New England Revolution of MLS in 2014. He also played for the Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy declined his option following the 2017 campaign.

Overall, Jones scored six goals in 57 MLS matches (51 starts) over four seasons.

—Field Level Media