LA Galaxy sign 15-year-old MF Alex Alcala

The Los Angeles Galaxy announced the signing Wednesday of 15-year-old Alex Alcala to his first pro contract.

Alcala joined the LA Galaxy Academy last year. He is scheduled to report to Galaxy II of the USL Championship for the upcoming 2021 season.

“Alex is a young talent who we are pleased will develop in a professional environment,” LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a release. “We believe that the structure and resources that we will provide him will allow him to continue to grow as both a player and a person. We look forward to Alex representing our club.”

Born in Stockton, Calif., Alcala has previously trained with the youth academies of Manchester City in England, FC Barcelona in Spain and Pachuca in Mexico.

“I’m super excited to announce that I’ve officially signed with the Galaxy2!! I would like to thank everyone that has helped me along the way to reach my goals. All my family , friends and coaches,” Alcala posted on Instagram.

Both of Alcala’s parents are Mexican. Internationally, he has represented the Mexico U15 and U16 squads.

Although Alcala will be starting out with “Los Dos” in the USL Championship, ESPN reported that Alcala will have “the opportunity to play alongside compatriots Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, Jonathan dos Santos and Efrain Alvarez” for the Galaxy in MLS competition.