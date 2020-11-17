Revolution player tests positive for COVID-19

A New England Revolution first-team player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Per the Revolution, the unidentified player immediately self-isolated after receiving a preliminary positive test result on Sunday.

The Revs (8-7-8, 32 points, 1.39 points per game) resumed training the following day in preparation for their Eastern Conference play-in round match against the visiting Montreal Impact (8-13-2, 26 points, 1.13 ppg) on Friday.