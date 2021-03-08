NYCFC sign Gedion Zelalem, loan out Juan Pablo Torres

New York City FC signed midfielder Gedion Zelalem to a new contract and loaned midfielder Juan Pablo Torres to USL Championship side Austin Bold FC, the club announced Monday.

NYCFC declined Zelalem’s option at the end of the 2020 season, but the new deal brings the 24-year-old German back to the Bronx for 2021. Terms were not disclosed, but the deal includes club options for additional years.

Zelalem played in only one match with the team in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. He appeared in nine games (five starts) with Sporting Kansas City in his first MLS season in 2019.

“We’re happy to welcome back Gedion for another season,” sporting director David Lee said in a news release. “He was showing glimpses of the potential he has last year before his injury and we’re excited to see him back on the field in 2021.”

Torres, 21, has appeared briefly in three MLS games with NYCFC since signing a multi-year contract in January 2019.

“For Juan Pablo we felt this was the best solution for all parties as it is an important time for him to gain regular, competitive minutes,” Lee said. “We are looking forward to following his progress in Austin during this season.”

--Field Level Media