Altidore goal propels Toronto FC to first MLS Cup

TORONTO (Reuters) - Jozy Altidore’s second half goal propelled a relentless Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday to claim their first Major League Soccer championship after a gut-wrenching loss in the final last year.

Dec 9, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Seattle Sounders to win the MLS Cup championship game at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Altidore ran onto a through ball from Sebastian Giovinco, outpaced the Seattle defense and coolly slotted a shot past Stefan Frei, who until that moment had appeared invincible.

The 68th minute goal was the first conceded by the Sounders in the MLS playoffs and first in two MLS Cup finals between the two teams. Seattle won the title last year on penalties after the match ended in a scoreless draw.

Frei was again outstanding with a series of diving saves as the home side peppered his goal.

Toronto outshot the Sounders 12-1 in a lopsided first half and while the Seattle goalkeeper left the chilled capacity crowd of 30,584 stunned at the break, he was unable to stop a pressing Toronto team in the second as Altidore broke the deadlock.

Victor Vazquez then added a second into injury time.