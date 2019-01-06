English football star Wayne Rooney arrested in U.S. for public intoxication

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v United States - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 15, 2018 England's Wayne Rooney during the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - English football star Wayne Rooney was arrested in December at the Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C. for public intoxication, according to local police.

Rooney, who joined the U.S. soccer team DC United in mid-2018, was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 16, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA), a police spokesman said.

Rooney was later released on a personal recognizance bond.