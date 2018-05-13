Rimando first goalkeeper to 200 wins as RSL top D.C. United, 3-2

Nick Rimando became the first MLS goalkeeper to reach 200 career victories as Real Salt Lake notched a 3-2 triumph over D.C. United on Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

May 12, 2018; Sandy, UT, USA; D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) heads the ball toward goal over Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (12) as goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) looks on during the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Midfielder Albert Rusnak and forward Jefferson Savarino each recorded a goal and an assist for Real Salt Lake (4-5-1). Forward Corey Baird also scored a goal as RSL improved to 8-1-2 all time at home against D.C. United.

Midfielder Paul Arriola and defender Steve Birnbaum scored goals for D.C. United (1-5-2), which played the final 70-plus minutes with just 10 players after defender Joseph Mora drew a red card. The loss was D.C. United’s fourth in the past five games.

The 38-year-old Rimando was called on to make five saves while posting the milestone victory.

RSL had a comfortable two-goal lead cut in half when Birnbaum scored on a header in the 83rd minute. Defender Nick DeLeon set him up with a crossing pass, and he easily headed the ball past Rimando.

D.C. United also had a match-ending opportunity that ended with Rimando requiring medical assistance before he was able to walk off on his own power.

May 12, 2018; Sandy, UT, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) shoots the ball during the first half against D.C. United at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

D.C. United had a corner kick in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, and everybody came up for the last sequence. D.C. United goalkeeper Steve Clark went up for the header and collided with Rimando, with his elbow connecting on the top of Rimando’s head.

Earlier, RSL trailed 1-0 when Baird scored the equalizer in the 21st minute.

Forward Joao Plata had the ball on the left flank and sent a cross into the box. Baird raced in and delivered the header into the net.

One minute later, Mora stepped on the right foot of Savarino from behind and sent him sprawling to the ground. Mora was originally given a yellow card but a video review overruled the decision and changed the call to a red card.

The overturn left D.C. United playing with just 10 men.

Immediately after play resumed, Rusnak sent a hard right-footed grounder through the defense and into the goal for a 2-1 advantage in the 26th minute.

D.C. United had an opportunity to tie in the 54th minute, but the left-footed shot by forward Darren Mattocks was stopped by Rimando.

Two minutes later, Savarino was the recipient of a long pass from Rusnak and was in alone on Clark. The D.C. United goalie came out to cut off the angle, and Savarino chipped the ball over Clark’s lunge to give RSL a 3-1 lead.

D.C. United took the early lead in the 10th minute as midfielder Zoltan Stieber spotted a wide-open Arriola in the center of the box. Arriola easily sent the left-footed shot past Rimando.

Clark made five saves for D.C. United.

—Field Level Media