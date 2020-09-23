MLS regular season to end with Decision Day on November 8

FILE PHOTO: Sep 19, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New York City FC player dribbles the ball against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The MLS announced the remainder of the regular-season schedule on Tuesday, culminating with all 26 teams taking the pitch Nov. 8 on “Decision Day 2020.”

The schedule will feature exclusively intraconference games during the final two weeks of the regular season.

ABC will broadcast the penultimate weekend for the first time, with the Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union on Nov. 1.

On Decision Day, all 14 Eastern Conference teams will be in action simultaneously beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the 12 Western Conference teams kicking off in six matches beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Flex scheduling will allow the league’s partners to broadcast select games, with ABC broadcasting an Eastern Conference Game and FS1 broadcasting a Western Conference game. TSN will air the New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy.

The three Canadian clubs will continue to adhere to COVID-19-related travel protocols, with home games scheduled for the Montreal Impact at Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.), Toronto FC at Rentschler Field (East Hartford, Conn.) and the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park (Portland, Ore).

All matches have been scheduled to “minimize travel time, allowing visiting teams to arrive and depart on match day for the majority of games.” No team will face the same opponent more than four times across all phases of the regular season, including true home games and the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament.

--Field Level Media