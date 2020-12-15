Report: Sounders' Lodeiro agrees to three-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Dec 7, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino (7) defends Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) during the second half in a playoff game at CenturyLink Field. The Seattle Sounders won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders star midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the club, MLSsoccer.com reported Monday.

Lodeiro, 31, had seven goals and 10 assists in 20 matches this season and finished third in MLS MVP balloting. He helped the Sounders reach the MLS Cup final before losing 3-0 to the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Lodeiro has 33 goals and a franchise-record 58 assists in 121 career regular-season matches for the Sounders over the past five seasons. He had career highs of eight goals and a franchise-record 16 assists in 2018.

In the postseason, the 5-foot-7 Lodeiro has eight goals and 10 assists in 21 career matches. Seattle has won two MLS titles (2016, 2019) and lost twice in the championship match (2017, 2020) during his tenure.

The Uruguayan made slightly more than $2.5 million in 2019, according to the MLS Players Association salary database.