Report: Toronto FC to tab Chris Armas as coach

Toronto FC will name Chris Armas as their next head coach, TSN reported on Wednesday.

Armas, 48, previously served as the head coach of the New York Red Bulls for a little more than two years before being fired in September. He posted a 29-21-11 record with the Red Bulls and led the club Supporters’ Shield in 2018 and a pair of playoff appearances (2018, 2019).

Armas is expected to fill the seat of head coach Greg Vanney, who joined the Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this month after a seven-year stint with Toronto FC.

Prior to coaching, Armas appeared in 264 matches for the Galaxy and Chicago Fire and also earned 66 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Toronto FC, who are led by reigning MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo, posted a 13-5-5 record (44 points, 1.91 points per game) last season to secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference.