Soccer: Bradley signs new deal with Toronto FC

FILE PHOTO: Nov 10, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) passes the ball against the Seattle Sounders FC during the first half of the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan/File Photo

(Reuters) - Midfielder Michael Bradley has signed a new deal with Toronto FC, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side announced on Thursday, extending the team captain’s six-season reign in the North.

While the details of the contract were not immediately clear, the 32-year-old United States international could be set to end his career in Canada.

Bradley, who previously played for AS Roma, helped Toronto become the first Canadian side to clinch the MLS Cup in 2017 with victory over the Seattle Sounders.

“I feel so attached to the city of Toronto, the club, the team. I love it here and I am really proud of what we’ve been able to do over the past six years,” Bradley said in a statement.

Bradley led the team to the MLS final again last month, where they were beaten 3-1 by Seattle.