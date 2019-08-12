Soccer: Markgraf named general manager of U.S. women's team

FILE PHOTO: Kate Markgraf (near) of the U.s. races to the ball with Marta of Brazil during their final soccer match in Worker's Stadium at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. Soccer on Monday appointed former player Kate Markgraf as general manager of the World Cup-winning women’s team where she will lead the search for a new head coach following Jill Ellis’ announcement last month that she would step down.

Markgraf, who was part of the world title winning team in 1999, will also manage the overall technical plan for the Women’s National Team program, which includes the hiring of youth national team coaches and staff.

“We’re thrilled to have Kate as the first general manager of our women’s national team,” said Carlos Cordeiro, president of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“Having won multiple championships, she’s truly steeped in the culture of the program,” he said of the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

“At a time when more countries around the world are investing heavily in women’s soccer and competition is getting more intense, Kate will help ensure that we achieve excellence across all our women’s teams and programs, both at the Federation and across the United States.”

Cordeiro on Monday also announced that another former player, Earnie Stewart, leave his position as general manager of the U.S. men’s team to become the first sporting director of U.S. Soccer.

Stewart, who helped in the process of finding and hiring current head coach Gregg Berhalter, played in three World Cups for the men’s team.