U.S. Soccer agrees to mediation with U.S. women’s team over gender discrimination: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached a tentative agreement for mediation with 28 players in the U.S. women’s soccer team to resolve complaints in a lawsuit in which the women are seeking equal pay with the men’s soccer team and improvements in working conditions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

U.S. Soccer’s lawyers in a letter on Monday agreed to participate in mediation after the ongoing women’s World Cup, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.