U.S. women's league names Amanda Duffy as new president

(Reuters) - The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced on Tuesday that Amanda Duffy has been named president of the nine-team U.S. league.

Duffy, who was the driving force behind the NWSL’s commercial arm, first joined the league in January 2017 as managing director of operations before being named managing director for the league last year.

“She’s an extremely talented professional and we feel that she will continue to foster the league’s growth as president,” Steve Malik, owner of the league’s North Carolina Courage and Chair of the NWSL Executive Committee, said in a statement.

“As we look to the future, her experience and talents are a great fit for taking the league to the next level.”

Duffy previously worked for United Soccer League (USL) club Louisville City FC, where she became vice president of operations in 2014 before being promoted to general manager later that year and then serving as president in late 2015.

She also spent more than seven years at USL headquarters, where she worked in a number of areas in connection with USL PRO and USL W-League, including strategic planning, league management and other administrative roles.

“The NWSL has made significant strides over the past six seasons thanks to the world-class talent of our players, the vision of our owners and the commitment by everyone associated with the league to make NWSL the global destination for the very best in women’s professional soccer,” said Duffy.

“Add to that the remarkable support from our fans, sponsors and media partners, and we’ve built an outstanding foundation that all of us can work from to realise the extraordinary promise of NWSL and each of our teams.”