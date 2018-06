(Reuters) - Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban from soccer, said on Thursday he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday during a trip to the World Cup.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter speaks to media in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Blatter said he was invited by Russia to the World Cup, got his tickets from Russia and that after watching the Brazil-Costa Rica match in St. Petersburg on Friday he will leave the country.