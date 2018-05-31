FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 7:44 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Breakingviews-Viewsroom: Who will win the World Cup?

Jennifer Saba, Antony Currie

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany may not be the bookies’ clear favorite to lift the trophy. But a data dive into player values, population and other factors predicts the team will emerge victorious. Meanwhile, Italy stages an economic and political comic opera. Plus: Ant Financial’s $10 bln kitty.

A man stands beside the FIFA soccer World Cup trophy displayed during a public celebration as part of a global tour in Cairo, Egypt March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

