Seven Argentinians detained after fighting at World Cup match: official

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s World Cup organizing committee said on Friday seven Argentinians had been detained by police after fighting with Croatian fans at a match on Thursday.

Soccer’s world governing body FIFA said earlier on Friday it was trying to identify the fans, who were filmed fighting at Thursday’s World Cup match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod.

“According to the information the Local Organising Committee received from public security authorities of Nizhny Novgorod, seven Argentinians were detained after the match between Argentina and Croatia,” an organizing committee spokesman said in written comments to Reuters.

“The matter is now with the judicial authorities to judge the matter in line with the governing laws.”