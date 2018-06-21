Argentina and Croatia drawing 0-0 at halftime

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Argentina were being held to a 0-0 draw by Croatia at halftime in their World Cup Group D match on Thursday in a scrappy game that saw chances wasted at both ends.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 21, 2018 Argentina's Marcos Acuna in action with Croatia's Ante Rebic REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Argentina had most possession but failed to finish off their attacks and looked vulnerable in defense, with Lionel Messi struggling to impose himself on the game.

Croatia, who lead Group D after beating Nigeria in their opening game, looked increasingly composed but also faltered in front of goal, including a misdirected header by Mario Mandzukic on the half-hour.

Argentina drew their first game with Iceland.

