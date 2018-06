MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iceland were holding Argentina 1-1 at halftime in their World Cup Group D match on Saturday after Alfred Finnbogason hit back to cancel out Sergio Aguero’s opener for the South Americans.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Iceland - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 16, 2018 Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine

Aguero fired Argentina ahead in the 19th minute, finishing brilliantly on the turn from 12 meters, but they kept the lead for only four minutes before Finnbogason swept home a loose ball to equalize.