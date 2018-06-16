FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Messi misses penalty as Argentina held by Iceland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Argentina captain Lionel Messi missed a second-half penalty as his side were held to a 1-1 draw by World Cup debutants Iceland in Group D on Saturday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Iceland - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 16, 2018 Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

Sergio Aguero gave the South Americans the lead in the 19th minute with a brilliant finish on the turn from 12 meters.

But Iceland, the smallest-ever country by population to qualify for the World Cup, equalized four minutes later when Alfred Finnbogason swept home a loose ball from close range.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute for a push in the back on Aguero by Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson but Messi’s weak effort from the spot was saved by goalkeeper Hannes Por Halldorsson.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge

