Argentina goalkeeper Romero out of World Cup

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero will miss the World Cup in Russia after suffering a knee injury, the country’s football federation (AFA) said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain vs Argentina - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 27, 2018 Argentina's Sergio Romero is substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

“The Manchester United player today suffered a joint (injury) in his right knee that requires surgery,” the AFA said on their website.

The 31-year-old Romero was expected to be first choice for Argentina but that role could now go to Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero or River Plate’s uncapped Franco Armani, both of whom were included in coach Jorge Sampaoli’s squad on Monday.

The AFA said a decision on a replacement would be taken in the coming days but the most obvious choice is Nahuel Guzman, the fourth goalkeeper on Sampaoli’s long list.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain vs Argentina - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 27, 2018 Argentina's Sergio Romero receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

The loss of the experienced Romero is a serious blow to a country that has struggled defensively in recent friendlies, losing 4-2 to Nigeria and 6-1 to Spain.

Sampaoli will expect to have a replacement before Argentina’s farewell friendly against Haiti at Boca Juniors’ ground on May 29.

The twice world champions and runnersup four years ago in Brazil also play Israel on June 9 before heading to Russia where they have been drawn in Group D with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.