FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 22, 2018 / 8:31 PM / in 16 minutes

Argentina identifies fans filmed fighting at World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine authorities have identified four Argentine fans filmed fighting with two fans of Croatia at Thursday’s World Cup soccer match between the two countries in Russia, the Argentine security ministry said in a statement on Friday.

A video filmed during the match and circulated widely on social media shows a group of men in Argentina and Croatia team colors fighting in the stands. One Croatian supporter is punched and hit repeatedly while lying on the floor and then kicked in the head.

“We will ask Russian authorities to immediately detain them so they can be deported,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.