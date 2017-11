SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia beat Honduras 3-1 in the second leg of their intercontinental playoff on Wednesday to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Australia vs Honduras - ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia - November 15, 2017 Australia’s Mile Jedinak scores their first goal from a free kick REUTERS/David Gray

Captain Mile Jedinak scored a second half hat-trick to put the Socceroos on course for a 3-1 aggregate victory after the first leg in San Pedro Sula last week finished goalless.

Alberto Elis netted an injury time consolation goal for the visitors.

