FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honduras accuses Australia of spying by drone
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2017 / 11:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Honduras accuses Australia of spying by drone

Nick Mulvenney

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Honduras accused Australia of spying on their training sessions with a drone on Monday, as tensions heated up ahead of Wednesday’s decisive World Cup playoff match.

Football Soccer - 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Honduras Training - Sydney, Australia - November 13, 2017. Honduras coach Jorge Luis Pinto from Colombia gestures during a training session ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

The Honduran National Football Federation (FENAFUTH) posted on Twitter 18 seconds of footage of a drone flying above Sydney’s Olympic Stadium, where the team trained after their long flight from central America.

“Australia spied on Honduras’s official training session from a drone, causing discomfort among the Honduran team and delegation,” FENAFUTH said on its Twitter feed.

Honduras face the Socceroos at the same stadium on Wednesday night for the deciding second leg of their intercontinental playoff with the scores level at 0-0 after a tightly fought first leg in San Pedro Sula on Friday.

Football Soccer - 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Honduras Training - Sydney, Australia - November 13, 2017. Honduras player Carlo Costly plays with a ball during a training session ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

“We weren’t involved,” said a spokesman for Football Federation Australia (FFA).

Honduras boss Jorge Luis Pinto was also involved in a row with the media at the start of the session when he tried to close training before the 15 minutes of open access allowed under FIFA rules.

Slideshow (5 Images)

“They should show us some respect, we respected them in Honduras so they should show us respect here,” he shouted in Spanish at photographers and cameramen.

Colombian Pinto also suggested on his arrival in Sydney that someone in the Honduran media had leaked tactical details to Australia, broadcaster Televicentro reported.

According to Honduran newspaper La Prensa, Honduras team management sent up drones of their own in 2016 to ensure no unauthorized parties were monitoring their training sessions.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo, editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.