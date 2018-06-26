FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 1:49 PM / in 2 hours

Australia make one change up front for crunch Peru tie

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Australia have brought in striker Tomi Juric for Tuesday’s must-win Group C encounter with Peru.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - France vs Australia - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 16, 2018 Australia's Tomi Juric applauds their fans after the match REUTERS/John Sibley

With only two goals in two games so far, the Socceroos have Juric in place of Andrew Nabbout up front in a bid to score goals and avoid an early exit.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Denmark vs Australia - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 21, 2018 Australia's Andrew Nabbout after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Australia must win and Denmark must lose to France in the other Group C game for the Aussies to have any chance of progressing to the knock-out stage. Peru, who lost their two opening games, are already out.

The Peruvians made two changes from the team that started their last match, a 1-0 loss to France. Anderson Santamaria and Renato Tapia both start for the South Americans.

(This version of the story corrects headline to say one change, not two)

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Hugh Lawson
