Peru beat Australia 2-0 but both sides knocked out

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Already eliminated Peru got their first World Cup win in 40 years and their first goal in 36 with a 2-0 victory over Australia on Tuesday, a result that condemned the Australians to last place in Group C.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Australia vs Peru - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 26, 2018 Peru's Andre Carrillo scores their first goal past Australia's Mathew Ryan REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Socceroos needed to win to have any chance of progressing but missed every chance that came their way. Andre Carrillo put Peru ahead with an 18th-minute volley before Paolo Guerrero doubled their lead five minutes into the second half with a hooked shot from close range.

The result means that France and Denmark, who drew 0-0 in the group’s other match, both qualify for the last 16.

Group winners France will play the runners-up in a group containing Argentina, Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria, while Denmark will play the team who finishes top.