SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Peru’s first World Cup goal for 36 years gave them a 1-0 halftime lead over Australia, who need to win to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - Australia vs Peru - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 26, 2018 Referee Sergei Karasev gestures next to Australia's Aaron Mooy and Peru's Paolo Guerrero REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Socceroos took their time to get into gear and when they did, the Peruvians were a goal up thanks to Andre Carrillo’s strike in the 18th minute. Carrillo latched on to a cross from Paolo Guerrero and angled a low volley home from 15 meters out.