Reaction to vote on 2023 Women's World Cup hosting rights

(Reuters) - Reaction to Australia and New Zealand winning the right to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup:

Australia captain Sam Kerr:

“WE DID IT. WE FREAKING DID IT.”

New Zealand captain Ali Riley:

“I just broke down when I heard. This will be a chance in a lifetime to connect with fans. We barely play any home games - because we are so far away from everywhere else - so this is so epic.”

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joint statement:

“The 2023 event will be the largest, and no doubt the best, Women’s World Cup that has ever been staged. This tournament will further inspire our next generation and provide the platform for them to compete on the world stage.”

Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa:

“We look forward to working with our close friends and neighbours from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) ... to deliver the greatest ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

Colombia’s sports ministry on failing to bring the tournament to South America for the first time:

“We will work more strongly to bring another World Cup to Colombia. With the efforts of all, women’s soccer (here)...will keep growing.”

UEFA explaining their bloc vote for Colombia’s bid:

“It was a choice between two countries ... where women’s football is already strongly established, and a continent where it still has to be firmly implanted and has a huge development potential”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino:

“It is not a development tournament, obviously it is not a development tournament. It’s not just a Women’s World Cup, it’s a World Cup, we need to realise that. Women are fifty percent of the population.”

New Zealand All Blacks rugby team:

“Congratulations! It’s a special time for women’s sport with New Zealand also hosting the Cricket World Cup and Rugby World Cup in 2021.”

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates:

“This decision will deliver what could be a golden decade for Australian sport.”