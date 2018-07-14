FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

England make five changes for playoff with Belgium

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - England manager Gareth Southgate made five changes to his team for Saturday’s World Cup third-place play-off against Belgium but the tournament’s top scorer Harry Kane starts.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 11, 2018 England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Eric Dier, Phil Jones, Danny Rose and Fabian Delph all come into the starting line-up after beginning on the bench in the semi-final defeat to Croatia.

Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are all dropped to the bench by Southgate.

Kane, who with six goals is favorite for the Golden Boot, will start alongside Raheem Sterling.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez made two changes with Thomas Meunier returning from suspension and Youri Tielemans given a start. Midfielders Mousa Dembele and Marouane Fellaini make way.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
