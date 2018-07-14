FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Meunier gives Belgium halftime lead in lively encounter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Belgium led England 1-0 after a lively opening 45 minutes in the World Cup third-place play-off on Saturday thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Thomas Meunier.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018 Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Meunier turned in Nacer Chadli’s low cross from close range after Romelu Lukaku’s pass had sliced open the England defence. Belgium produced some flowing moves and always looked dangerous while England also threatened, with Harry Kane firing wide after being set up by Raheem Sterling.

Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon

