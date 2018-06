SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo was keeping World Cup debutants Panama level with Group G favorites Belgium in a scoreless first half in Sochi on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - Belgium vs Panama - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 18, 2018 Belgium's Thomas Meunier in action with Panama's Erick Davis REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The Belgians had the best chances but Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku could not find a way through the Panama defense, with Penedo showing good reflexes to deny them in their country’s first appearance at the World Cup finals.