June 20, 2018 / 4:07 PM / in 2 hours

FIFA spokesman: Blatter attending World Cup match is not a ban breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter attending a World Cup match does not directly constitute a breach of his ban from “all football activities,” a FIFA spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter speaks to media in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, is serving a six-year ban for unethical conduct. He attended a World Cup match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium earlier on Wednesday.

“In itself, this is not a breach. It depends on what he does at the match,” said FIFA spokesman Alois Hug.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet

