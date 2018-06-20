Ex-FIFA boss Blatter in Moscow: It feels a bit like "my World Cup"

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Banned former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said he felt the soccer World Cup underway in Moscow was a little bit like “my World Cup” because he had been so well received on his visit to Moscow.

FILE PHOTO: Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures during an interview with Reuters in Zurich, Switzerland April 10, 2018. Picture taken April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban for unethical conduct. In an interview with Russia’s RT broadcaster, he said he was in Russia as a guest, unlike previous World Cups where he was actively involved. He said he was still FIFA president, but had been suspended.