Chadli, Fellaini start for Belgium, Marcelo back for Brazil

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has brought Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini, who both scored as substitutes against Japan in the round of 16, into his starting line-up for the World Cup quarter-final against Brazil on Friday.

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal

Yannick Carrasco and Dries Mertens make way for the midfield duo, with Fellaini’s inclusion alongside Axel Witsel in front of the back four allowing playmaker Kevin De Bruyne to move into a more advanced position.

Marcelo returns to the Brazil side after missing the round of 16 match against Mexico because of back spasms, with Filipe Luis making way at left back.

With defensive midfielder Casemiro out after picking up a second yellow card of the tournament against the Mexicans, Brazil coach Tite has, as expected, brought Fernandinho into his starting line-up in the holding role.

Danilo was ruled out of the rest of the tournament by an ankle problem late on Thursday, but Fagner has played the last three matches since the right back was injured in Brazil’s opener against Switzerland.