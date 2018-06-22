Brazil drawing 0-0 with Costa Rica at halftime

ST. PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Brazil had more of the possession and more of the shots but they could not turn their dominance into goals as the first half of their second World Cup Group E match with Costa Rica ended 0-0 on Friday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Brazil vs Costa Rica - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 22, 2018 Brazil's Neymar in action with Costa Rica's Johnny Acosta REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the net after 26 minutes but it was correctly ruled out for offside. Both Philippe Coutinho and Marcelo had long-range shots that whizzed off target, while Celso Borges shot wide from eight meters out for Costa Rica in what was perhaps the best chance of the game.