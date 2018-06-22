FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil drawing 0-0 with Costa Rica at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Brazil had more of the possession and more of the shots but they could not turn their dominance into goals as the first half of their second World Cup Group E match with Costa Rica ended 0-0 on Friday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Brazil vs Costa Rica - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 22, 2018 Brazil's Neymar in action with Costa Rica's Johnny Acosta REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the net after 26 minutes but it was correctly ruled out for offside. Both Philippe Coutinho and Marcelo had long-range shots that whizzed off target, while Celso Borges shot wide from eight meters out for Costa Rica in what was perhaps the best chance of the game.

Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge

