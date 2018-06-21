FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil name Thiago Silva captain for Costa Rica match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Brazil have named Thiago Silva as captain for Friday’s World Cup match against Costa Rica in a continuation of their long-standing policy of rotating the team leadership.

The Paris St Germain defender last wore the armband last June during a 1-0 defeat by Argentina.

That friendly loss in Australia was the only defeat suffered by coach Tite’s Brazil in the last 22 games.

Brazil drew their Group E opener 1-1 with Switzerland and face Costa Rica, who lost their opening match 1-0 to Serbia, in St Petersburg.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

