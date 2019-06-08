Soccer: Brazil's Marta will not start Jamaica game - coach

FILE PHOTO: Mar 2, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Brazil forward Marta (10) shoots the ball in the second half against Japan during a She Believes Cup women's soccer match at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Brazil forward Marta will not start her team’s opening game against Jamaica at the women’s World Cup on Sunday because of a thigh problem, coach Vadao said on Saturday.

“She has been recovering better than expected but she cannot start. Maybe she will be on the bench but our plan is that she doesn’t take part in the game,” Vadao told a news conference.

The 33-year-old Marta, named six times as FIFA’s best woman player of the year, picked up the injury during her team’s preparations for the World Cup late last month.

Brazil were drawn in Group C with Jamaica, Australia and Italy.