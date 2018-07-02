FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil firm as bookmakers' favorites for World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Brazil firmed up to 3-1 favorites to win the World Cup for the sixth time after goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-0 win over Mexico and a place in the quarter-finals on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Brazil vs Mexico - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - July 2, 2018 Mexico's Carlos Vela looks dejected as Brazil's Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and team mates celebrate victory after the match REUTERS/David Gray

France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, remained 7-2 chances ahead of Belgium, who came in to 5-1 after rallying from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 on Monday and set up a last eight contest against the Brazilians in Kazan.

England, who play their last 16 match against Colombia on Tuesday, were back out to 6-1 along with Croatia, who needed penalties to get past Denmark on Sunday.

Hosts Russia, who face the Croats in the quarter-finals, remain long shots at 20-1 despite beating former world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16.

Latest odds to win the World Cup:

3-1 Brazil

7-2 France

5-1 Belgium 

6-1 England, Croatia

14-1 Uruguay

20-1  Colombia, Russia  

33-1 Switzerland

40-1 Sweden

(Source: William Hill)

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris

