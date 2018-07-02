Brazil firm as bookmakers' favorites for World Cup

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Brazil firmed up to 3-1 favorites to win the World Cup for the sixth time after goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-0 win over Mexico and a place in the quarter-finals on Monday.
France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, remained 7-2 chances ahead of Belgium, who came in to 5-1 after rallying from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 on Monday and set up a last eight contest against the Brazilians in Kazan.
England, who play their last 16 match against Colombia on Tuesday, were back out to 6-1 along with Croatia, who needed penalties to get past Denmark on Sunday.
Hosts Russia, who face the Croats in the quarter-finals, remain long shots at 20-1 despite beating former world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16.
Latest odds to win the World Cup:
3-1 Brazil
7-2 France
5-1 Belgium
6-1 England, Croatia
14-1 Uruguay
20-1 Colombia, Russia
33-1 Switzerland
40-1 Sweden
(Source: William Hill)
Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris