Factbox: Brazil vs. Mexico

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Brazil play Mexico in a World Cup last-16 match at Samara Arena on Monday.

Where: Samara Arena, Samara

Capacity: 41,970

When: Monday July 2, 1800 local (1400 GMT/1000 ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

* Brazil have not lost in their last 15 competitive matches.

* Mexico have won seven of their last 15 matches against Brazil stretching back to 1999, losing just five times.

* Neymar has attempted more dribbles than anyone else in Russia with 42, 14 more than nearest rival Lionel Messi.

* Neymar has had 18 ‘goal opportunities’, more than anyone else at the tournament.

* Brazil have had 56 shots in their three games, the highest of the teams left in the tournament. Mexico have had 44 shots.

* Brazil have attempted 1,884 passes at the tournament, 631 more than Mexico.

* In terms of distance covered, only Panama have run less than Mexico (297.66km) at the tournament. Brazil have collectively run 313.04km.

* Out of the teams left in the tournament, only Spain have had possession of the ball for longer than Brazil (111 minutes and 04 seconds). Mexico have had possession for 88 minutes, 30 seconds.

* Mexico’s Hector Moreno is suspended after picking up two bookings in the group stage.

* Three Brazil players (Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro, Neymar) and three Mexico players (Hector Herrera, Miguel Layun, Jesus Gallardo) are one booking away from a one-match ban.

Sources: FIFA www.fifa.com, www.11v11.com

Previous meetings:

Brazil and Mexico have played each other 40 times, with Brazil winning on 23 occasions and Mexico 10. They have met four times in the World Cup with Brazil winning the first three encounters. They drew 0-0 in the group stage of the 2014 tournament.