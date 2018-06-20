Neymar returns to training day after recovering from sore ankle

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Brazilian forward Neymar was back training normally on Wednesday, a day after sitting out Tuesday’s session because of a sore right ankle.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Brazil Training - Brazil Training Camp, Sochi, Russia - June 19, 2018 Brazil's Neymar during training REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The Brazilian Football Confederation released a video that showed the Paris St Germain player training with the rest of the squad before they flew off to St Petersburg for Friday’s Group E match against Costa Rica.

Brazil drew their opening match 1-1 with Switzerland and Costa Rica lost their opener 1-0 to Serbia, who now top the group.

Neymar became the most expensive player in the world last year when he joined PSG from Barcelona for a fee of 222 million euros ($257 million).

He missed a large part of the season with a fractured right foot and sprained ankle but returned to play in Brazil’s final two friendlies before the World Cup began.