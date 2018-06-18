FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 12:25 PM / in an hour

British citizen detained in Russia after incident on World Cup train: embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The British Embassy in Moscow said on Monday that a British citizen had been detained in Russia after an incident on a train traveling to the Russian city of Volgograd for the World Cup, Interfax news agency reported.

A source with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters two British men were removed from the train.

The first British man got into an altercation with a police officer on board the train and was detained, the source said. The second man hurt his hand and has been discharged from hospital, according to the source.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

