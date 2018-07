MOSCOW (Reuters) - England and Colombia went to a penalty shootout in their World Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday after the two sides were level at 1-1 after extra time.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 England's Jordan Pickford concedes their first goal scored by Colombia's Yerry Mina REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Colombia forced the extra period when defender Yerry Mina headed a last-gasp equalizer, scoring for the third straight game. England had gone ahead in the 57th minute with Harry Kane’s penalty for his sixth goal at the finals in Russia.