FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 3, 2018 / 5:04 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Rodriguez misses out for Colombia, Alli back for England

Simon Evans

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Colombia’s key playmaker James Rodriguez failed in his bid to be fit to start Tuesday’s last 16 game against England at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Soccer Football - World Cup - England Training- England Training Camp, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 2, 2018. Danny Rose, Dele Alli and Jamie Vardy train. REUTERS/Lee Smith

The Golden Boot winner at the World Cup four years ago lasted only 30 minutes in their dramatic 1-0 win over Senegal that booked a place in the knockout stage and was described as suffering from swelling in his leg by Colombia’s medical staff.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Rodriguez, listed on the team sheet as absent, is replaced by Jefferson Lerma while Mateus Uribe makes way for Wilmar Barrios.

England manager Gareth Southgate recalled fit-again attacking midfielder Dele Alli, who missed the last two games of the group stage due to a thigh injury, as he made nine changes for the World Cup second-round clash.

Ruben Loftus Cheek stands down as England revert to the lineup that began their World Cup campaign in the 2-1 victory over Tunisia after fielding a second-string side in the defeat by Belgium in their final group game.

Midfielder Fabian Delph, who returned home to attend the birth of his third child, was listed as absent.

Reporting by Simon Evans/Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.