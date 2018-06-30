FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Colombia boost as Rodriguez injury not as serious as feared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez is not as badly injured as feared, raising the possibility he could feature in Tuesday’s World Cup round of 16 clash against England.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group H - Senegal vs Colombia - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 28, 2018 Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts as he is substituted off REUTERS/David Gray

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) issued a statement in the early hours of Sunday giving an update on Rodriguez.

“James Rodríguez underwent a scan today which showed that he is suffering from minor edema (swelling caused by an accumulation of fluid) in his right leg, but that there has been no muscle tear,” the FCF said.

Rodriguez, who was substituted in the final group game against Senegal, did not take part in training on Saturday and the Federation gave no indication of whether he would be fit to face Gareth Southgate’s side in Moscow.

Colombia striker Miguel Borja also missed the practice session after he felt discomfort in his knee during Friday’s training.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
