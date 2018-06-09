FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 7:05 PM / in 2 hours

Soccer: Defender Fabra Palacios out of World Cup with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Colombian defender Frank Fabra Palacios will miss the World Cup in Russia after injuring his knee in training, the South American side said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - France vs Colombia - Stade De France, Saint-Denis, France - March 23, 2018 Colombia's Frank Fabra before the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The 27-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The Boca Juniors player had won five caps for the national side.

A replacement would be named within hours, Colombia said in a short statement.

The South Americans kick off their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 19, before also playing Poland and Senegal in Group H.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon

