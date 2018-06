SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Costa Rica and Serbia were drawing 0-0 at halftime in the opening World Cup Group E match in the Samara Arena on Sunday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Costa Rica vs Serbia - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 17, 2018 Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic attempts an overhead kick REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Giancarlo Gonzalez squandered Costa Rica’s best chance, heading wide when unmarked in the 12th minute. Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also wasted a good opportunity in the 28th minute, but he was ruled offside anyway.