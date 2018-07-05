Costa Rica says will not renew coach's contract

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica are not going to renew the contract of coach Oscar Ramirez following their group stage exit at the World Cup, the head of the country’s football federation (FEDEFUTBOL) said.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Costa Rica News Conference - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - , Russia - June 26, 2018. Costa Rica's coach Oscar Ramirez during news conference. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“Oscar’s contract expired after the game against Switzerland and the decision not to renew it was taken by the executive committee ,” said Rodolfo Villalobos, according to a FEDEFUTBOL statement. “I would like to thank him for his efforts.”

He said the Ramirez’s replacement would depend on the federation’s budget. Ramirez, a former Costa Rica midfielder, was in charge for three years.

The Ticos reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but were eliminated after only two games in Russia after losing to Serbia and Brazil, before drawing 2-2 with Switzerland in their final game.