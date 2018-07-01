Russians, Argentines make all the noise at Croatia v Denmark

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Russian and Argentine chants resounded around the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in the World Cup on Sunday as their fans appeared to outnumber those backing the teams on the pitch: Croatia and Denmark.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Croatia vs Denmark - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 1, 2018 Denmark fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The locals were in understandable party mood after Russia reached its first quarter-final since 1970 earlier in the day, while hordes of Argentines were at the last 16 match having bought tickets on a wrong bet of winning Group D.

Trying to make the best of it, with their team already out of the tournament, the blue-clad Argentines waved their shirts above their heads to chants of “Vamos Argentina!”.

“Russia! Russia!” sang the locals inside the stadium, as policemen and staff continued to celebrate outside following the hosts’ penalty shootout win over Spain in Moscow.

Croatia and Denmark’s pockets of supporters did their best, but, numbering just a few hundred each, struggled to compete.